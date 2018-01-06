Manchester United eyeing shock move for Harry Kane?

Manchester United are reportedly a transfer approach for Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane as they seek to compete with Real Madrid for his signature.





The England international has netted 24 goals in just 26 appearances this campaign, and he looks on course to break his career high tally of 35 from the previous season.



According to Don Balon, United are one of the elite clubs monitoring the 24-year-old, and they are prepared to lodge an offer in either January or at the end of the season in an attempt to bolster their frontline.



Jose Mourinho's side started the campaign in fine fashion as they cruised through with multiple 4-0 victories. However, their form in front of goal has dipped as the season has gone on, and they have failed to net more than two goals in any of the last 10 outings.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has recently stressed that the club have no intention to sell Kane in the near future, but this could change, should the player himself push for a potential exit.



Kane, who has more than four years left on his current deal, recently broke the Premier League record for a calendar year after he notched 39 goals in 2017.

