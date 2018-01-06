Arsene Wenger identifies Real Madrid forward as potential Sanchez replacement

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reportedly earmarked Lucas Vazquez as a potential candidate to replace contract rebel Alexis Sanchez .





The Spain international has been a regular fixture for Real Madrid this term, but he has managed just five league starts under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane.



With Gareth Bale returning to full fitness, Vazquez is expected to drop down the pecking order at the Bernabeu, and this appears to have urged him to consider his future.



According to Don Balon, Wenger is aware of the Spaniard's situation at Los Blancos, and he has identified him as a potential successor to Sanchez, who has just six months on his Gunners contract.



Sanchez has made his mind up for a fresh challenge elsewhere, and he is likely to leave the Emirates in either this month or at the end of the campaign.



Similarly, Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere are free to discuss pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs, though the latter is likely to commit his long-term future to the north London giants.

