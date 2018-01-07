Brazilian journalist hints at Arsenal's move for Ligue 1 forward, not Lemar

Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade has revealed that Arsenal are reportedly in talks to pursue the services of Bordeaux forward Malcom this month. The 20-year-old is also of interest to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.





The Gunners are facing the prospect of losing both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil when their contracts expire in the summer, and Malcom has been identified as a potential replacement for the former in the wide positions.



Andrade had previously suggested that the north London side are looking into a move for the ex-Corinthians man, and he has now confirmed that talks are progressing well between the clubs involved.



He wrote on Twitter: "I posted last week that Arsenal came into the fray for former Corinthians [player] Malcom. Today I hear that the conversations are progressing well."



Should Arsenal lodge a winter bid, and they are likely to face strong competition for United, in particular, with Jose Mourinho eager to add a new wideman to his ranks to supplement his attacking options.

