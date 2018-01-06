Barcelona sign Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have agreed on a British-record package which will see Philippe Coutinho complete his switch to Barcelona this month.





According to The Telegraph, the Brazil international has said his goodbyes to his Reds teammates, who are due to travel to Dubai for a midweek break.



The Merseyside outfit are said to have agreed on a £142m sum for their leading playmaker which includes a significant fee which will be paid up front.



Coutinho has been deemed to be injured in each of the last two outings for Liverpool, and it appears now that he has played his final game for the club.



The former Inter Milan man is due to watch Barcelona from the stands when they take on Levante in La Liga tomorrow, and a deal is likely to be finalised prior to that.



Jurgen Klopp's side have not found a potential replacement for Coutinho as of yet, but there are suggestions that they could retain their interest in Thomas Lemar despite AS Monaco's reluctance to sell.

