Liverpool act fast to replace Coutinho

Liverpool are set to sign a new attacking midfielder to fill the gap left by the departure of Philippe Coutinho by adding Leicester City and Algeria winger, Riyad Mahrez to their team. One of the stars of The Foxes' shock Premier League success in 2016, Mahrez has been keen to move away from the King Power Stadium as he looks to progress his career further.

The news broke on Saturday that Barcelona and Liverpool had finally agreed a £142 million deal for the transfer of Brazilian playmaker, Philippe Coutinho. The La Liga giants continued their intense interest in the Liverpool star, and finally produced an offer that the Anfield side were willing to accept.



26-year-old Mahrez has refound some of his best form in recent weeks, something which appears to have persuaded Jurgen Klopp that he would be able to bring something to his Liverpool squad.



Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with Mahrez, as have teams from further afield, such as Roma, although none of these teams have shown serious enough interest to persuade Leicester to sell.



beIN Sports claims that a £49 million deal has been agreed between Liverpool and Leicester for the transfer of Riyad Mahrez, which will see the Algerian sign on a four and a half year contract.



Thomas Lemar of Monaco had also been targeted as a replacement for Coutinho, but his current employers insisted earlier this week that their player would be going nowhere during this transfer window.



Mahrez is expected to conduct his Liverpool medical at the club's Melwood training ground on Sunday, with the deal being completed afterwards unless any issues are found.

