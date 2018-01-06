Barcelona complete signing of Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have agreed a British transfer record package which will see Philippe Coutinho complete a switch to Barcelona.





The Telegraph had earlier reported that the Brazil international has said his goodbyes to his Reds teammates, who are due to travel to Dubai for a midweek break.



The Merseyside outfit have finalised a £142m sum for their leading playmaker; this includes a significant fee that will be paid up front.



Coutinho has been deemed to be injured in each of the last two outings for Liverpool, and it appears now that he has played his final game for the club.



The former Inter Milan man is due to watch Barcelona from the stands when they take on Levante in La Liga tomorrow.



Jurgen Klopp's side have not yet found a potential replacement for Coutinho but there are suggestions that they could retain their interest in Thomas Lemar despite AS Monaco's reluctance to sell.



Coutinho arrived at Liverpool for £8.5 million from Inter Milan and the Anfield side will receive a healthy profit on the player. Barcelona have written a 400 million euro transfer release clause in to Coutinho's contract.

