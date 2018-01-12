Chelsea to sell Baba Rahman

Chelsea are ready to sell defensive flop Baba Rahman to Schalke 04 for a cut price 8 million euro fee. The left-back has struggled since making a move from Germany to Stamford Bridge two years ago.





The 23-year-old sustained a long-term knee injury and spent last season on loan at Schalke 04, now the Bundesliga side are ready to sign the player on a permanent basis and are confident that a deal can be agreed next week.



“We’re in talks with Chelsea regarding Baba Rahman,” Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel said.



“There are still one or two things to clear up on their end.



“We could agree on a deal with the player himself relatively quickly.”



Chelsea will take on a 5 million euro loss with the sale of the Ghanaian defender, who is confident playing either on the left or centre of defence.



According to reports Werder Bremen were also in the race to sign Rahman but Schalke 04 is his preferred destination this month.

