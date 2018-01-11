Ian Wright backs Mesut Ozil to join Manchester United

Arsenal legend-turned-pundit Ian Wright believes Mesut Ozil would be better with Manchester United as he would 'sprinkle stardust' within the Red Devils squad.





Ozil has less than five months on his existing contract, and he has widely tipped to join Manchester United in the summer where he would reunite with former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.



Speaking to Sky Sports News, Wright believes Ozil would be the ideal signing for the Mancunian giants as he would improve the overall quality of the team play.



"I don't think he's that type of player who will drag a team by its bootlaces through a game, but if your team is playing well, he will sprinkle stardust," he told Sky Sports News.



"With the players he'd be playing with at United as well, he is unbelievable. He is just awesome, and with the right team, and the right movement in front of him, he is easily one of the best I've seen. He's amazing."



Ozil missed the League Cup semi-final first-leg versus Chelsea due to a minor knee injury, but he is expected to return to the matchday squad when the Gunners take on Bournemouth this weekend.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has previously suggested that he is confident of securing the long-term future of the World Cup winner, but the German has yet to show signs of prolong his stay.

