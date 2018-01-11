Arsenal schedule meeting with French club to sign Brazilian attacker

Arsenal have reportedly scheduled a meeting with French outfit Bordeaux in order to finalise to a move for Brazilian forward Malcom.

The Gunners have been associated with the 20-year-old over the past few days and Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade recently suggested that talks are 'progressing well' between both sides.



According to Sky Italia, the north London giants are prepared to jump ahead of their rivals, and they will send representatives to thrash out a deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.



Malcom recently posted a picture on Instagram where he was spotted learning the English grammar, and he is being tipped to move to the Premier League before the end of the month.



Aside from Arsenal, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Malcom, though both clubs are yet to make any sort of contact for the winger.



Malcom has been one of the shining lights for 15th-placed Bordeaux, contributing seven goals and a further four assists in 18 league outings. He is currently valued at around £40m.

