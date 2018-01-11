Manchester United ready to offer Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sign Arsenal contract rebel?

Manchester United have reportedly joined Manchester City in the pursuit of Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez . The Chile international is widely expected to leave the Emirates this month with the Gunners looking to cash in on his services rather than lose him on a Bosman in six months' time.





The Citizens have been tipped to sign Sanchez for a reported fee of around £20m this month, but according to Sky Italia, United could hijack the move by offering Henrikh Mkhitaryan plus cash for the former Barcelona man.



Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's side are also said to have offered better wages than their Mancunian counterparts, and a decision is left to be made by the attacker as well as the Gunners.



Sanchez's performances on the playing field have led to criticism over the past few months, but he has nevertheless netted eight in 21 appearances for the north London giants.



Arsenal are facing a similar situation with the contract status of both Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere, but they appear optimistic of finalising extensions for the pair.

