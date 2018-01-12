Alexis Sanchez agrees personal terms with Manchester United?

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly agreed on financial terms with Manchester United ahead of a potential exit from the Emirates this month.

The Chile international has emerged as a winter target for United over the past 24 hours, and it now appears that they have edged Manchester City in the player's pursuit.



According to Sky Italia, Jose Mourinho's side have a head start over their arch-rivals with the Chilean having finalised terms for his proposed move to Old Trafford.



The Europa League holders have offered the Gunners with a £25m offer for Sanchez, and City will now have to match the valuation in order to hold talks with the 29-year-old.



Speaking ahead of the Bournemouth game, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger refused to confirm any transfer interest in the attacker, but admitted that Sanchez could leave before the end of the month.



Sanchez, who has only five months left on his Arsenal deal, came on as a second-half substitute during Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first-leg versus Chelsea which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

