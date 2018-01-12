Jurgen Klopp responds to Naby Keita speculation

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has stressed that the club will not push with a winter approach to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

The Reds agreed on a deal for the Guinea international earlier in the summer, but the move is unlikely to go through until the end of the campaign.



A recent report from Liverpool Echo suggested that the Reds could pursue Keita's service in advance after they sanctioned the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for an initial £108m.



However, speaking ahead of the Manchester City game, Klopp said that the club are not looking into a winter move for the enforcer, and they are prepared to wait until the end of the season.



"My understanding is that there is nothing to say about it. That's how it is. He is a player of Leipzig, that is what I know, and in the summer here, that is what I know as well," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.



Liverpool are likely to play a fee between £65m-57m for Keita in the summer depending on whether Leipzig qualify for next season's Champions League or not.

