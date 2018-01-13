Jan Oblak yet to open new contract talks with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at the club, despite the reported interest of Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris St Germain. The goalkeeper has been in inspirational from this season for the La Liga side.





Diego Simeone's side have impressed this season, largely because of the efforts of keeper Jan Oblak and are flying high above bitter rivals Real Madrid in the league table.



25-year-old keeper Oblak has been linked with a move to the Premier League as well as big spending Paris St Germain and the shot stopper has revealed that no contract discussions with his club have taken place.



"I have a contract until 2021, but we have not talked about that yet," Oblak said.



"First you have to concentrate on the field. What happens, it will happen, but it does not depend on me."



Oblak has a reported two years remaining on his Madrid deal until he would be able to discuss a free transfer to another club, but it is likely those interested would be prepared to pay up to 25 million euros for his services.

