Antonio Conte: 'Alvaro Morata not the only player to blame'

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stressed that Alvaro Morata is not the sole player to blame after the Blues played out three successive goalless draws for the first time in the club's history.

The Premier League holders struggled to make an impact in the frontline versus Leicester City on Saturday after both Morata and Eden Hazard looked out of sorts for most of the outing.



Shortly after the game, Conte leaped into the defence of his main striker, whilst suggesting that there needs to be an improvement in the final third in the coming matches.



"I think the problem is for the team, not only for Morata," he told BBC Sport. "Compare last season, we are conceding less and showing great solidity defensively. But, at the same time, we are not showing great quality in our finishing."



Likewise Morata, Michy Batshuayi has struggled to make an impact of late, and the Blues potentially find themselves in need of a target man with West Ham United's Andy Carroll recently emerging as an option.



With the stalemate, the Blues are stuck in third place with 47 points, but they could be overtaken by Liverpool, should they beat league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.





