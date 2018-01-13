Antonio Conte urges Chelsea board to bid for Arsenal contract rebel

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly urged the club's hierarchy to make an attempt to sign Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez this month.

The Chile international is currently the subject of a transfer tussle between Manchester United and Manchester City, and Conte is disappointed by the club's reluctance to lodge an approach, The Telegraph reports.



Conte has had a strong interest in Sanchez since the Chilean's time at Udinese, and he has recently admitted that the attacker would be a steal at his current valuation.



The Italian coach has been at odds with the club's board owing to their failure to sign preferred targets since the summer, and it is suggested that he could part ways with the Premier League holders at the end of the campaign.



Juventus manager Max Allegri has already been underlined as a potential replacement, though the Italian champions are reluctant to end their association with their head coach.



Sanchez is likely to feature for the Gunners this weekend whether they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The north London side are currently five points behind a top-four spot.





