Antonio Conte delivers fitness update on Gary Cahill

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has provided a positive injury update on skipper Gary Cahill following Saturday's goalless draw versus Leicester City in the Premier League.

The England international was replaced by Andreas Christensen in the 33rd-minute of the game after what looked likely a suspected hamstring injury for the 32-year-old.



Initially, there had been fears that Cahill could be sidelined for an extended period on the sidelines, but Conte has allayed those concerns by suggesting that the defender's injury is nothing serious.



Chelsea drew their fourth straight game across all competitions, and when asked on any reason, Conte put the blame on the Arsenal game, where his team put most of their effort in.



"I think he [Cahill] is with the doctor now, but it's OK, I do not think it was serious," he told BBC Sport. "I think we played with a lot of top players against Arsenal, and then again today against a very good team. I think a lot of our players were tired."



Chelsea face-off against Norwich City in the third-round FA Cup replay on Wednesday, and should they progress, they could face the prospect of playing 19 matches in the next 70 days.

