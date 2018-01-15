Henrikh Mkhitaryan to scupper Manchester United's Sanchez bid?

Manchester United appear to have reach a standstill in the pursuit of Alexis Sanchez with Henrikh Mkhitaryan not keen on joining Arsenal this month.

The Red Devils have recently jumped ahead of Manchester City in the race to sign Sanchez after they proposed to pay a fee close to the Gunners' £35m valuation.



However, Arsenal have stood by their ambition of getting a player in exchange with United, and Mkhitaryan, who happens to be their preferred choice, is not very enthralled by a move to north London.



According to El Mercurio, the transfer is still under process despite reports earlier suggesting that the Chilean had been allowed to finalise personal terms with United.



Mkhitaryan has been on the Gunners' radar since his time at Borussia Dortmund, but he is presently reluctant to leave Old Trafford despite his limited playing time of late.



Arsenal's head of recruit Sven Mislintat played a key role in luring Mkhitaryan to Dortmund back in 2013, and the German is looking to do the same with the Armenian at the Emirates.

