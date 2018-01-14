Chelsea turn to Barcelona ace to replace Batshuayi

Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly looking into a deal for Barcelona's Denis Suarez with their attack set to be depleted by the exit of Michy Batshuayi .





Batshuayi has earned just two Premier League starts this campaign, and it appears that he is closing on a temporary exit with Sevilla seemingly keen on his services.



According to The Star, the Blues are looking into a potential agreement for Denis Suarez, who has received limited first-team action with the Catalan giants this term.



Nevertheless, the former Villareal man may not be seen as a direct replacement for Batshuayi upfront as he normally operates in the left-wing and attacking midfield positions.



Aside from Suarez, the club have also been linked with a surprise move for West Ham United's Andy Carroll, who could provide competition to Alvaro Morata, who has looked mediocre in front of goal of late.



Chelsea have already bolstered their squad this month with the signing of Ross Barkley from Everton, and the midfielder is likely to make his debut in the midweek FA Cup third round replay versus Norwich City.













