Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez decision imminent

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested that Alexis Sanchez is on the cusp of leaving the Gunners after being left out of Saturday's league defeat at Bournemouth.





The north London giants suffered their fifth away defeat of the campaign after they succumbed to a 2-1 loss to the Cherries despite going ahead with Hector Bellerin.



Prior to the game, Wenger was asked to give a brief update on Sanchez's absence, he literally confirmed that the Chilean could be on his way, he told Sky Sports: "He's been vague at the moment; his situation is not decided one way or the other so I left him at home.



Asked if an outcome was imminent, he added: "Yes, but don't read too much into it because even I don't know what way it will go. You want to focus on the players who are on the pitch who can do well for the club."



Alongside Sanchez, Ozil missed the Premier League outing with a knee problem, and this significantly reduced the attacking threat during the visit to the South Coast.



With the defeat, the Gunners find themselves five points behind the final Champions League spot occupied by Liverpool, who have a game in hand versus Manchester City this evening.

