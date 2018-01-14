Liverpool set sights on signing Portuguese winger

Premier League giants Liverpool have made their interest heard for Sporting winger Gelson Martins . The Reds are searching for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho , who made his way to Barcelona earlier this month.

According to Correio da Manha, the Merseyside outfit are looking into a deal for the Portugal international, who has been impressive touch for the Lisbon-based side this term.



The 22-year-old has notched an excellent tally of nine goals and eight assists in just 29 appearances for the Primeira Liga side, and the Reds are prepared to use some of the funds from Coutinho's sale to make an offer.



Martins, who has previously attracted interest from Manchester United, currently has a £53m release clause, but the Reds are only prepared to pay half of the sum, though the attacker would be entitled to a five-fold wage package.



Liverpool are also monitoring the transfer situation of Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez, but Manchester United appear to be in the driving seat to sign the Gunners contract rebel.













