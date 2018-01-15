Alexis Sanchez handed Manchester United's iconic No.7 shirt?

Manchester United will reportedly hand Alexis Sanchez with the famous number seven shirt, should he complete his transfer from Arsenal this month.

The Red Devils presently have the advantage over rivals Manchester City in the transfer race with the Citizens reluctant to pay more than £20m for the attacker.



In contrary, United have agreed to pay the player's £35m valuation in full, though the Gunners are said to prefer a part-exchange deal for the Chile international.



Acording to Chilean outlet Cooperativa, the 29-year-old is likely to seal his Old Trafford move in the next 24 hours, and he is likely to be handed the vacant number 7 shirt, famously worn by the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Sanchez, who appearantly wears the same number jersey at Arsenal, is also expected to become the Premier League's highest earner with Jose Mourinho willing to pay a weekly package of around £350,000.



The former Barcelona man played no part in the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth yesterday, and Wenger later confirmed that the club would reach a resolution over the winger's future in two days' time.

