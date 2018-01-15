Leicester City boss updates on Riyad Mahrez situation

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has revealed that Riyad Mahrez is likely to stay put at the King Power Stadium despite the ongoing link with Liverpool and Arsenal.





The Algeria international was keen on pursuing a fresh challenge elsewhere in the summer, but unfortuntaly he could realise a move after none of the clubs were willing to match the Foxes' valuation.



Mahrez has since contributed seven goals and as many as assists in the Foxes' league campaign, and it had recently been suggested that the club had placed a £50m price tag on the player's ahead.



Speaking ahead of the FA Cup third-round replay versus Fleetwood Town, Puel insisted that he has no desire to part ways with Mahrez this month, and the Algerian is very much certain to remain until the summer.



"It's not a question in our mind. All the noise is just speculation. He has a fantastic influence on the team, a valuable player for the team. We can see he is enjoying his football and is happy with his team-mates and with us," he said, via The Mirror.



"It's important for us to keep our best players. The good ambition for him is to continue this hard work, to show his consistency game after game, until the end of the season."



Leicester were lucky to have come up with a goalless draw versus Fleetwood on the road, and they will be aiming for a much stronger performance on Tuesday night to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

