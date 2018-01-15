Arsenal identify Bundesliga shot-stopper as Petr Cech replacement

Arsenal have reportedly lined up Koln goalkeeper Timo Horn as a potential replacement for Petr Cech at the end of the current campaign.

The north London outfit have frequently utilised the services of Cech for the Premier League duties, but manager Arsene Wenger is considering a successor as the veteran will turn 36 in the summer.



According to The Sun, Wenger has already identified a potential replacement in Horn, who could be available for a cut-price fee of just £5.4m at the end of the season.



The 24-year-old is highly-rated in the Bundesliga, but he could be available for the bargain sum, should Koln fail to remain in the German top-flight beyond May.



Koln have picked up back-to-back victories in the division, but they are still eight points adrift of safety with 16 matches left in the Bundesliga campaign.



Horn featured in both legs against Arsenal in the Europa League group stage, and he produced a couple of impressive saves in their 1-0 win over the Gunners at the Müngersdorfer Stadion.

