Manchester United make key transfer decision on Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United have reportedly ended their interest in Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann as they close in on the services of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez .





The Red Devils are in the front seat to sign the Gunners' contract rebel this month, and the deal is likely to be finalised before the end of the transfer window.



As a result, they appear to have cooled their pursuit of Griezmann with Marca suggesting that United are unlikely to lodge an approach for the Frenchman at the end of the season.



Griezmann had the opportunity to join Jose Mourinho's earlier in the summer, but he decided to snub their advances after Atleti failed to have their transfer embargo overturned.



The forward has since not looked in the best of form, but he is still said to be of interest to Barcelona, who are expected to make a big-money move for his services next summer.



Barcelona chief Josep Bartomeu has already met up with the player's family to setup the deal, and this has not gone well with Atleti, who complained to FIFA over an illegal approach.

