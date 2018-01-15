Arsenal in talks for Bundesliga striker

Arsenal are reported to have begun negotiations with Borussia Dortmund as they seek to lure Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Emirates this month.

The Gabon international has been annually linked with a move to the north London side, but Arsene Wenger recently appeared to pour cold water on the speculation by suggesting that 'it is not a possibility'.



Despite this, the former Saint-Etienne man continues to be associated with the FA Cup holders with Borussia Dortmund contemplating his exit before the end of the month.



Aubameyang, who has netted 21 goals in 24 appearances this campaign, has had disciplinary issues over the past 12 months, and he was recently left out of the matchday squad for the goalless draw versus Wolfsburg.



Following the game, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc admitted that it is becoming harder to work with Aubameyang, and Arsenal appear favourites to sign him, if he does move on.



According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are in a straight battle with Tottenham Hotspur for Aubameyang this month, though they could gain advantage by offering Olivier Giroud as a makeweight.



Giroud is said to be contemplating his Gunners future owing to his reduced gametime, and a part-exchange deal could go through this month, if Arsene Wenger gives the green light.









