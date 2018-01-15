Liverpool decide against signing French winger this month

Liverpool will reportedly not be pursuing the services of Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar this month with the Principality outfit said to demand in excess of £90m for his signature.

The France international was the subject of interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer, and the former failed with a £90m approach prior to the transfer deadline.



Lemar has since not hit the form of the previous campaign, but he has continued to attract interest from Liverpool, in particular, as they seek to find a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.



According to The Times, the Reds are reluctant to pay anything more than £60m for the former Caen man, and they are prepared to look elsewhere for a new recruit.



Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic has been tipped to make the switch to Anfield of late, but the German club are likely to block any approach midway through the season.



Despite the departure of Coutinho, Liverpool looked fairly at home versus Manchester City as they beat them by a 4-3 scoreline in the Premier League on Sunday.



As a result, the Reds are upto third in the Premier League standings, three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who look their nearest competitors for the Champions League spot.

