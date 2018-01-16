Theo Walcott undergoing Everton medical

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is reportedly undergoing a series of medical tests ahead of his proposed switch to Everton this month.





The England international has been starved of Premier League football this term with manager Arsene Wenger preferring the likes of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi ahead of him in the pecking order.



According to BBC Sport, the Merseyside outfit have won the race for the former Southampton graduate, who is likely to join for an initial fee of £20m.



Walcott is said to have also received interest from ex-club Southampton and Borussia Dortmund, but the Englishman has opted for a fresh challenge with Sam Allardyce's side.



Allardyce has previously promised that Theo Walcott would be allowed to play anywhere in the frontline, and it may have played in luring him to Goodison Park.



As things stand, Walcott is set to end his 12-year association with the Gunners, where he has notched 108 goals in 397 appearances across all competitions.



With the World Cup starting in just over five months' time, Walcott has the chance to prove his worth to Everton, whilst making a late push for Gareth Southgate's squad.

