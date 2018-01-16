Antonio Conte updates on Ross Barkley's situation

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed Ross Barkley won't feature in the FA Cup replay versus Norwich City on Wednesday night as his transfer from Everton did not go through in time.

The England international was not registered in time for the goalless draw versus Chelsea earlier this month, and as a result, he becomes ineligible to feature in the replay at Stamford Bridge.



Speaking in his pre-match press-conference, Conte revealed that Barkley won't play any part against the Canaries, though he stands a chance of making his league debut against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.



"No, because he's not able to play because the transfer was late. We are preparing a friendly game for him during this week, and then we will see his physical condition. But I'm very happy for his commitment and physical condition. He could be ready for the next game, or for the next game," he told Evening Standard.



Barkley remains the Blues' only signing of the winter transfer window, but the west London side have been linked with the likes of Andy Caroll and Alexis Sanchez of late.



Conte is likely to field a mix of experienced and younger players for the midweek FA Cup replay versus Norwich after he previously insisted that some of his players are struggling with fatigue.









