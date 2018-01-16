Mino Raiola: Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United dependent on Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Super-agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to play a key role in Manchester United's pursuit of Alexis Sanchez this month.

The Arsenal forward is said to have already finalised personal terms with the Red Devils, but the move is being put on hold due to Mkhitaryan's reluctance to do the same.



In an exclusive by The Times, Raiola admits that the Armenia international is still evaluating his future, and the deal between the sides involves Sanchez as a makeweight rather than the other way around.



He said: "Manchester United is not going to sign Sanchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal. Sanchez is part of the Mkhi deal, not the other way around."



Mkhitaryan is currently said to have second thoughts of playing for the Gunners, who are struggling to compete for the top-four, as in previous seasons with Arsene Wenger.



Meanwhile, the Armenian is also reluctant to take a pay-cut on his £200,000-a-week wages, and this could stall his proposed move to the Emirates this month.



Arsenal are still expected to part ways with Sanchez during the winter transfer window, and they could yet accept a straight cash deal with Manchester United, once they find a suitable replacement.









