Arsenal set to offer Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in Aubameyang deal

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make an opening bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang . The Gabon international has been identified as a potential option to bolster the attack with Alexis Sanchez seemingly on his way to Manchester United.

According to The Evening Standard, the Gunners are reluctant to match Dortmund's £60m asking price of the marksman, and as a result, they are prepared to offer Olivier Giroud in a player-plus-cash deal.



The Frenchman had knocked back advances from Dortmund in the summer, but it appears that he could be offered once more to the Bundesliga club after his reduced gametime in the first-half of the season.



Giroud, who is currently nursing a hamstring problem, is likely to be offered as part of a £35m deal for Aubameyang, who has been in fine touch this term with 21 goals across all competitions.



Arsenal are currently eight points adritf of a potential Champions League spot for next term, and they could place more emphasis on their Europa League campaign, where a final triumph guarantees them a route to Europe's elite competition.

