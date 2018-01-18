Jose Mourinho eyeing reunion with ex-Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United have lodged a surprise attempt to sign former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Lassana Diarra this month. The France international is currently out-of-contract after a stint with Al Jazira in the Middle East.





Diarra, 32, worked under Mourinho during his time at Chelsea and Real Madrid, and it appears that the Special One is keen on a reunion as he aims to reinforce his midfield options, Le Parisien reports.



However, the Red Devils face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who are considering a contract offer for Diarra, who is likely to act as cover for the injured Thiago Motta.



United are presently looking at the prospect of losing both Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick at the end of the season with the latter likely to call quits on his playing career.



The club's hierarchy are planning to reopen talks with Fellaini over an extension beyond the summer, but the Belgian seems to have made his mind up for a fresh challenge, probably in Turkey.

