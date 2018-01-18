Arsene Wenger admits Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would fit in at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could fit seamlessly at the Emirates despite the disciplinary issues at Borussia Dortmund.





The Gabon international has been widely tipped to join the north London giants this month, though the club have yet to negotiate any sort of deal with his present employers.



Speaking in the lead-up to the Crystal Palace game, Wenger was pressed for the latest developments, where he insisted that he would like to say nothing until an agreement is struck.



"I have nothing to add on that. This kind of thing is better when it's secret and when you don't comment before announcing it when it's over the line," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.



Meanwhile, when asked whether the marksman would 'fit in' at the Emirates, Wenger added: "Yes, because character can be a very positive note and negative, but overall you look at the achievement of a player over his career and when it's been positive the character has been used in a positive way."



Aubameyang was suspended for Dortmund's previous league game versus Wolfsburg after he failed to report for a team meeting, but manager Peter Stoeger has suggested that he is prepared to forgive the striker, and utilise him for the coming fixtures.



Since the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Aubameyang has become the leader of the pack at Dortmund, and has contributed 141 goals during his four-and-a-half year deal with the club.





