Manchester United begin contract talks with key defender

Manchester United have discussed personal terms over a fresh contract with defender Marcos Rojo . The Argentine has managed just eight appearances since his recovery from a long-term knee injury this term.

According to The Mail, the Red Devils have initiated contract talks with the Argentine, who was one of the club's standout performers last term, before anterior cruciate ligament injury ended his season in April 2017.



Aside from Rojo, the Mancunian giants are also in negotiations with first-choice shot-stopper David de Gea, who they are hoping to tie to a fresh deal beyond 2019 to fend off any future interest from Real Madrid.



Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is apparently open to the prospect of cashing in on Matteo Darmian, though any club interested must match their current £17m valuation for the left-back.



Manchester United cut their gap to leaders Manchester City to 12 points on Monday night after they secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Stoke City, who are now under the tutelage of Paul Lambert.

