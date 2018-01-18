Chelsea in talks with AS Roma for left-back

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly opened negotiations with AS Roma to pursue the signature of Brazilian left-back Emerson this month.

The 23-year-old has barely featured for the Giallorossi this season owing to a knee injury, and he has managed just 16 minutes of Serie A action to date.



According to The Sun, the Blues have discussed the possibility of signing the left-sided defender, who is seen as a potential back-up to Spain international Marcos Alonso.



Alonso has cemented the left wing-back position since his arrival from Fiorentina in 2016, but Conte is said to want additional competition for places across all departments.



Talks between both clubs are still at an initial stage, but it is suggested that a fee of around £20m could be sufficient to lure the Brazilian to west London this month.



Meanwhile, Conte has also stepped up the club's pursuit of a new marksman with Alvaro Morata struggling to find the net whilst Michy Batshuayi does not seem to get the nod for the Premier League duties.





