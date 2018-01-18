Tottenham plan to hijack move for Manchester United target

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura has emerged as a transfer option for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to reinforce their squad during the month.

The Brazil international was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window.



According to L'Equipe, Spurs are looking to beat United to the attacker's services with the latter currently focusing their interest in Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.



Mauricio Pochettino's side are said to want an initial loan move for the former Sao Paulo graduate, and this could, however, prove a stumbling block with Les Parisiens looking for a straight cash deal to balance their financial books.



Moura had been a key contributor in Unai Emery's team during the previous campaign, but the big-money arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have dropped him further down the pecking order.



The 25-year-old has attained just 72 minutes of top-flight action for Paris Saint-Germain this term, and this has come in the form of five substitute appearances.

