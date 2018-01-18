Antonio Conte weighing up fresh move for Tottenham striker

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly planning a fresh attempt to sign Fernando Llorente , who is currently in the ranks of Tottenham Hotspur.





Earlier in the summer, Conte had sought a reunion with the Spaniard, but the 32-year-old secured a move to Spurs instead after they paid a better package for the then-Swansea striker.



Since then, Llorente has netted just two goals across all competitions for Spurs, while making a solitary start in the Premier League during Harry Kane's injury absence.



According to The Independent, Conte is looking into a potential competitor for the struggling Morata, and he may look to prise Llorente away from Chelsea's city rivals this month.



Morata has failed to contribute in any of the last six matches, whilst his deputy Michy Batshuayi has netted just once against Norwich City over the past three months.



Batshuayi has already been touted to join Sevilla on loan for the campaign, and his potential departure appears to have been put on hold until the Blues pursue a new marksman.

