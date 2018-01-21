Juan Mata to leave Manchester United for La Liga return?

La Liga high-flyers Valencia are reportedly looking at the prospect of re-signing former midfielder Juan Mata on a free transfer from Manchester United in the summer.





The Spain international is currently contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2018, though the club's hierarchy have the option of triggering a 12-month extension clause in his existing deal.



According to The Star, United are unlikely to activate the option in his contract, and this could potentially free up Mata to pursue a return to the Mestalla. Mata initially made a name for himself with Valencia before arriving at Chelsea for £23.5m in 2011. Three years later, he made the switch north to United for £37m under then-boss David Moyes.



The 29-year-old has been a regular for Manchester United on the right wing over the past month, but his position is set to come under threat in the coming matches with Alexis Sanchez joining the club. Sanchez has primarily operated in the wide positions over the course of his career, and Mourinho would be more inclined to drop Mata rather than the in-form Anthony Martial on the left flank.

