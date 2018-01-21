Watford sack Marco Silva

Watford have parted ways with manager Marco Silva following a run of poor results which has seen them win just one of their last 11 Premier League matches.

The club's hierarchy have indirectly blamed Everton's approach for Silva's dismissal, and believe the Toffees' interest had halted their progress during the first half of the campaign.



"Watford Football Club has parted company with Marco Silva.This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The Club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership," a statement read on the club's website.



The Hornets started the Premier League campaign in a strong fashion, and they found themselves in the Champions League positions at one stage of the campaign.



However, their form has since dipped drastically, and Everton's approach for Silva did them no favours as it affected their progress towards the end of the year.



Watford are currently five points off the relegation zone in 10th place, and they have already found a successor in former Rubin Kazan manager Javi Gracia deemed to have agreed a two-year deal.

