Chelsea planning shock move for Burnley striker?

Premier League holders Chelsea have been linked with a surprise swoop for Burnley striker Ashley Barnes as they look to recruit a tall targetman in their ranks.

The Blues have been linked with West Ham United's Andy Carroll of late, but they have slowed down their pursuit after knowing the Englishman's latest injury setback.



With this in mind, they have started looking elsewhere, and according to Sky Sports News, Barnes has emerged as the fresh target to fulfil the void for the west London side.



Barnes, who is measured at 6'11'', has missed just one of Burnley's 24 Premier League outings this term, though only three of them have been starts under Sean Dyche.



Meanwhile, Chelsea are also alleged to have stepped up their interest in AS Roma's Edin Dzeko, though talks are still at a preliminary stage to bring the Bosnian back to the Premier League.



Chelsea are presently placed third in the league standings with 50 points, and they will be back in action in midweek where they take on rivals Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final second-leg.

