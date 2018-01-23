Antonio Conte: Chelsea must be prepared to suffer against Arsenal

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes the Blues will be on the back foot during tomorrow's League Cup semi-final second leg versus Arsenal.

The west London giants failed to make the most of their home leg where they were held to a 0-0 draw, and they now face a tricky prospect against their rivals, who have overseen the comeback of key players from respective injuries.



In the lead-up to the Gunners game, Conte admitted that his side must be prepared to suffer without the ball at the Emirates, though he refused to admit that the club will go defensive.



"When you play against Arsenal for sure you must be prepared to suffer without the ball. They like to bring many players in the box and find combinations," he told reporters, via The Mirror.



"For this reason we must pay great attention. We have to be compact with the ball but at the same time dangerous when on the ball. Last season we saw two different games."



Chelsea have not had the rub of the green over their city rivals, and they have not been able to exhibit their recent dominance with three draws this campaign.



Moreover, Antonio Conte has been on the wrong side of results against Arsene Wenger with a defeat in last season's FA Cup as well as the Community Shield on penalties.

