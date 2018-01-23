Antonio Conte confirms club may pursue new left wing-back

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the club could push to sign a left wing-back with Kenedy having agreed to join Newcastle United on a short-term loan.

The Brazilian footballer had been utilised as Marcos Alonso's deputy in the Cup competitions, and the Blues now find themselves short of a player, who can fulfil the role.



Speaking ahead of the League Cup semi-final versus Arsenal, Conte admitted that the club may look to find a quick replacement for Alonso, though he would also consider promoting Dujon Sterling from the club's youth ranks.



"As you know very well, after this question about Kenedy, if the club decides to loan one player, they have to decide whether to buy another player or work with a young player, like Sterling from the academy. I am ready for both cases. The club must decide what is best for the club." he said, via The Mirror.



The likes of Davide Zappacosta and Antonio Rudiger have featured on the left side of the backline, but neither have been utilised through the full 90 minutes unlike Kenedy.



Chelsea have Baba Rahman in reserve to perform a similar role, but he is still recuperating from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained earlier last year.





