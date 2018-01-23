Journalist praises Mkhitaryan after Arsenal move

English former player and current journalist Stan Collymore has praised the Arsenal transfer signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan after he joined the Gunners from Man Utd. The Armenian international has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.





Mkhitaryan made the move to Arsenal in a straight swap transfer deal for Alexis Sanchez, who headed the other way to Manchester United.



Stan Collymore said in his regular opinion piece that Mkhitaryan is a great coup for Arsenal: "the Armenian fits the Gunners’ narrative and is a classic Arsenal player I suppose — a bit soft, a bit weak, with a ‘nice lad’ mentality. He’ll be awful against Bournemouth one week then brilliant against Crystal Palace the next."



It is not yet known whether or not the Armenian has been brought to the club as a long-term replacement for German international Mesut Ozil, who has still yet to have signed a brand new contract at Arsenal and is heading into the last six months of his current deal.

