Nicolai Jorgensen to make move to Newcastle?

Impressive Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen is wanted by Newcastle United in the January transfer window. The Danish international has been a revelation for the Dutch club, helping lead them to their first Eredivisie title in more than a decade last season.





It is understood that Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is willing to negotiate a fee for Jorgensen in the January transfer window and that Newcastle are to offer £25 million to sign the striker.



The 27-year-old has played previously for Copenhagen, Bayer Leverkusen and had a loan spell with FC Kaiserslautern and has scored 26 goals in 43 games for Feyenoord since his arrival at the club.



At international level, he has scored 8 goals in 28 games. The 6 foot 3 striker has two years remaining on his club contract and is set to double his salary with his "dream move" to the Premier League.



Newcastle will beat Monaco to the signing of the Danish striker, as well as German side RB Leipzig who are late entrants to the transfer drama.

