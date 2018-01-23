West Ham to up offer for Jonjo Shelvey

West Ham manager David Moyes is confidently expecting Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will make a move to East London during the transfer window. Shelvey has been impressive since his move to St James' Park but is expected to depart this month.





Shelvey is believed to already be in talks with West Ham regarding a possible £15 million transfer move after Rafa Benitez personally approved Shelvey's departure in favour of a new signing, who has as yet not been disclosed to the press.



The England international hopeful wants to make a move back to his home city of London in order to boost his chances of recognition at the highest level and possibly even a place on the plane to Russia for the World Cup this summer.



The fee that has been mentioned of £15 million is some way off of Newcastle's valuation last summer, but the Toon Army are ready to reduce their price as they pursue other targets instead.

