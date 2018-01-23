Aaron Lennon thanks Everton fans after joining Burnley

Aaron Lennon yesterday completed a transfer move from Everton to Burnley and in his goodbye message sent a thank you to the Toffees' fans. The former England international came back from the brink after suffering mental health issues.





The 30-year-old joined Burnley on a day of good news for the club, after Sean Dyche put pen to paper on a brand new long term contract with the Premier League side.



"Firstly just want to thank everyone at Everton FC and the fans and wish them all the best for the future.



"Now I’m excited for this new chapter at Burnley FC and can’t wait to get started!" Lennon wrote on Twitter.



Lennon is expected to go straight into the first team to make his debut this weekend and will be an important member of Sean Dyche's squad who now look to be safe from relegation for another campaign.



Burnley paid a reported £5.25 million for Lennon, who signed a 2 and a half year contract.

