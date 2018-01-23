Arsenal boss delivers injury update on four first-team players

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has delivered an injury update on four first-team players ahead of tomorrow's League Cup semi-final second-leg versus Chelsea.

Speaking in his press-conference, Wenger confirmed that strike duo Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck are still short of full fitness, but Aaron Ramsey and Nacho Monreal, both stand a chance of making the game.



He told the club's official website: "We might have Ramsey back in the squad - he has a test today. After that, we have the uncertainty over Nacho Monreal who came off during the game against Crystal Palace. Hopefully he will be available. He has a test this morning as well. Olivier Giroud’s a fraction short. Danny Welbeck is a fraction short as well."



Since the Frenchman's update, Monreal has released a positive message on Twitter, and the Spaniard looks likely to return to the starting lineup after a minor hamstring injury in the 4-1 league thumping of Crystal Palace.



Arsenal managed to hold on for a goalless draw versus the Blues in the first-leg despite having a number of key players in the treatment room, and the fans will be optimistic of progressing to the final at Wembley.



Premier League leaders Manchester City are at Ashton Gate for their second-leg versus Bristol City, holding a 2-1 lead, and they are on paper favourites to take the other place in the final scheduled on February 25.

