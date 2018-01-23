Arsenal eyeing move for Manchester United centre-back

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is reportedly of interest to Arsenal, who are looking to add an experienced centre-back to their ranks.





The north London side are believed to be on the search for a new central defender this month, but their pursuit of West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans seems to have ended with Manchester City in pole position to acquire his signature.



According to The Gambling Times, Arsene Wenger's side have enquired about the possibility of signing Smalling shortly after a swap agreement between both clubs went through.



Arsenal parted ways with Alexis Sanchez, who joined Manchester United earlier on Saturday, and the move coincided with the arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the Emirates in a player-swap deal.



Smalling has been linked with a potential move to north London in recent summer transfer windows, and it appears that the Gunners are back in for the defender, though Mourinho may not be keen on doing business.



United are currently without their best defender in Eric Bailly through injury, and Smalling has come into the lineup to fill in for the Ivorian on a regular basis since December.





