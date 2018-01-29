West Ham plot late raid for Everton midfielder

West Ham United are reportedly plotting a late attempt to sign Morgan Schneiderlin from league rivals Everton. The Hammers are actively pursuing a new central midfielder after missing out on both Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Allen .

According to Sky Sport News, the Hammers have set their sights on securing the services of Schneiderlin before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.



Schneiderlin has started in 16 of his 19 appearances for Everton in the top-flight, but the Toffees could still cash in on his signature, with the Hammers willing to pay as much as £20m.



The Frenchman has not managed to stamp his authority at the heart of the Toffees midfield, and he could do with a change in surroundings in order to revive his old form at Southampton.



Schneiderlin has amassed 44 appearances in the Everton shirt since his mid-season move from Manchester United last term. His current contract lasts until the summer of 2021.

