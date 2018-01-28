Man City, Man United alerted by availability of Borussia Dortmund defender

Manchester City and Manchester United have reportedly been put on red alert with Borussia Dortmund mulling over the sale of Marc Bartra before the end of the month.

The Spaniard joined the Bundesliga outfit from Barcelona only 18 months ago, but his future has been put in doubt after falling down the pecking order under manager Peter Stoger.



According to Marca, the German side are considering the potential sale of the Spain international this month with Juventus apparently leading the hunt for his services.



Both Mancunian clubs have likewise tracked the former La Masia student, though it is suggested that the Citizens could drop their interest owing to their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte.



United have already secured the signature of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this month, and Jose Mourinho is seemingly reluctant to spend on another recruit, though the club would consider an irresistible deal.



Manchester United are currently placed second in the Premier League standings with 51 points, whilst Manchester City are leading the standings with 12 points more than their cross-town rivals.

