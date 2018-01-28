Everton boss prepared to sell Michael Keane?

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is prepared to offload the services of Michael Keane by the end of the summer transfer window. The England international has had mixed fortunes since his switch from Burnley in the summer.





Keane started off the campaign as a regular at the heart of the Toffees' defence, but he has of late found himself behind benched in place of Mason Holgate, who has partnered Ashley Williams at the heart of the defence.



According to The Sun, Allardyce would consider the sale of Keane before the start of the 2018/19 season with the defender having failed to adjust to his style of play.



It is added that Allardyce would bring in two new recruits upon Keane's exit with West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans and Lille's Adama Soumaoro topping the club's shortlist.



Everton are currently placed ninth in the standings with 28 points, and they will hope to end a six-match winless league streak when they take on high-flying Leicester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

